The PEI Literacy Alliance is continuing to look for support to keep it from closing.

Federal core funding for the alliance was cut in 2014, and the group has since had to cut staff and decrease programming.

The PEI Literacy Alliance offers programs that support adult learners, families and children in increasing their literacy and essential skills.

Ron MacDonald, chair of the board of directors for the P.E.I. alliance, says literacy alliances from the region have teamed up and asked the federal government for $600,000 a year to be divided among the four Atlantic Provinces.

MacDonald is hopeful the funds will be included in the federal budget.

He is encouraging Islanders to write to their local MP to show "they value the PEI Literacy Alliance's work, and that to keep the doors open we need federal funding."

The Newfoundland Literary Alliance has already closed.

Private funding has allowed the P.E.I. alliance to stay open until the fall, but MacDonald said it won't be enough to hold its summer tutoring program that helps 600 to 800 students.