The PEI Literacy Alliance has been saved from closure at the last minute by the provincial government, which will provide core funding of $150,000 for the next two years.

The group would have been forced to close Wednesday unless it found the funding, it said last week.

"This announcement clearly shows our government's commitment to building a culture of literacy and learning in P.E.I.," said Amanda Beazley, acting executive director of the PEI Literacy Alliance, in a written release Tuesday.

"We are grateful for this support and very much look forward to furthering our partnership."

The alliance promotes literacy and delivers several programs to thousands of Island families including one-on-one summer tutoring for children and tutoring for adults.

The Harper government cut core funding to literacy groups Canada-wide several years ago, urging them to instead apply for funding for specific projects.

Still looking for long-term solution

"With the new funding, the alliance can continue to help Islanders gain the skills and confidence they need to become successful students and lifelong learners," said Education, Early Learning and Culture Minister Doug Currie, noting it was Premier Wade MacLauchlan's idea to work with the Alliance "to ensure this important programming continues."

In addition to the $150,000, the province will continue to provide annual project funding of approximately $63,000 for the Summer Tutoring Program and other initiatives, the release said.



"We will ask our federal partners to work with us during this time to find a longer-term solution that includes permanent core funding and sustainability for the PEI Literacy Alliance," added P.E.I. Workforce and Advanced Learning Minister Sonny Gallant.