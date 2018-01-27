All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission (LCC) stores are closed until further notice, as staff deal with computer issues that shut down all point of sales systems.

Chief Financial Officer Carl Adams said the system shutdown happened around noon. He's not sure what the root cause of the problem is, but said the shutdown was an automatic response by the commission's security software.

"One of our third party softwares flagged an issue and it disconnected all our lanes from the outside, which is sort of what we hope for, so that if it is an attack, and we're still sorting that out, it can't go any further," Adams said.

UPDATE: Due to technical difficulties beyond our control all PEI Liquor stores are closed. Technicians are currently working to resolve this issue and we will keep you updated when it is resolved. Thank you for your patience. #pei — @PEILiquor

Possible cyber attack

Adams said the commission is investigating whether there was an attack on its system, but he said it's too soon to know for sure.

"This is the nature of the world that we live in today, in that everybody that is on the Internet is subject to attack. There are millions of people out there who have nothing better to do than to attack any system that they can," Adams said.

Adams said IT personnel are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, but he had no estimate as to when the province's liquor stores might reopen.

Adams said this is the first time something like this has happened to the LCC. Privately run agency stores are not affected.