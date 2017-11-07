Prince Edward Island received one of the higher marks in the country for its liquor control policy from Restaurants Canada.
The Raise the Bar report card gave the province a B–.
Only Alberta got a higher mark, with a B. Quebec and Nova Scotia also received a B–.
P.E.I.'s mark is unchanged since the first Raise the Bar report card in 2015, but Restaurants Canada did praise the province for several changes that have been made:
- Wait times for liquor licences have been shortened by a month.
- Licensed dining rooms can now have limited entertainment.
- Fee for an off-sale licence reduced.
- Licensees provided electronic access to liquor license applications and payments.
Restaurants Canada also noted P.E.I. is the only provincial monopoly providing across-the-board discounts to licensees, and said the province has committed to work with them through a major review of liquor control policies.
The association said limited selection remains an issue in the province, but acknowledged the size of the market is a factor in addressing that problem.
