The PEI Liquor Control Commission has reduced the price for six domestic beers.

Budwesier, Bud Light, Coors Light, Alpine, Moose Light and Molson Canadian 24-packs are now $39.99, a difference of $7.61 from previous prices.

The liquor control's website says it's for a limited time.

This comes after N.B. Liquor announced it was lowering the price of some domestic 24-packs last month to $35.99.