A question about a barbershop in the P.E.I. Legislature Wednesday led the government to reveal a review of the Liquor Control Act is on the way.

Chris Palmer, the Liberal MLA for Summerside-Wilmot, wanted to know why The Humble Barber was denied a liquor licence for shops in Summerside and Charlottetown, while salons offering services such as haircuts and colouring have been granted licences.

Allen Roach, the minister responsible for the liquor commission, said Palmer's question was timely.

The act is full of addendums and add-ons, says Minister Allen Roach. (Province of P.E.I.)

"It's only recently that I penned a letter to the Liquor Control Commission Board, and I've asked them to consider reviewing the entire act," said Roach.

"The act actually has not had a thorough review since some time in the early '70s, so I think it is appropriate and timely to review that act and see if we can streamline it and make it easier for anybody who's trying to get licences across the province."

Roach said the current act has a lot of addendums and add-ons, and it is time to clean it up.