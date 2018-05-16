Greg Waite Road named in honour of 'fantastic role model'

Blake Waite says he's proud to see his father's name on a new street sign in Linkletter, P.E.I.

The municipality has renamed the road connecting Route 11 with Linkletter Beach Road to Greg Waite Road.

"I'll probably drive by there quite often," he said.

Greg Waite passed away Nov. 28, 2015. He was known for his hardworking and community-minded spirit.

"It's a great honour to see dad's name up there for the work he did in the community, and well-deserved," Blake said. "He was just a fantastic role model all the way around … community, family and friend."

You'd drive by there and see the blue truck up by the door and everybody knew where dad was. — Blake Waite

Greg was a Linkletter community council member for more than 25 years and was instrumental in the development of the Linkletter Community Center.

"It was kind of his hangout," Blake said. "You'd drive by there and see the blue truck up by the door and everybody knew where dad was."

Blake said many of his father's extended family was on hand when the new street sign was unveiled recently, as was Paula Biggar, P.E.I.'s minister of transportation, infrastructure and energy.

"Renaming the road after Greg is a fitting memorial to someone who dedicated so much of his time to the community," she said in a news release.

