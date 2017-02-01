Drivers in Charlottetown could face delays this week at the intersection of Kensington Road, Exhibition Drive and Beasley Avenue as new traffic lights are installed.

Once the installation is done, the lights will flash for one week to get drivers used to the new traffic control, the city said in a release.

Traffic was backed up on Kensington Road in Charlottetown for parts of Wednesday as new traffic lights were installed. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

On Kensington Road, the lights will flash yellow, which means proceed with caution. They'll flash red on Beasley and Exhibition Drive, and should be treated as a stop sign.