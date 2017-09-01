The Lighthouse and Beach Motel in Souris West, P.E.I., is getting some upgrades thanks to an investment from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

The motel is receiving a loan of over $233,000 to upgrade facilities and amenities on-site.

"Providing guests with an enjoyable and up-to-date place to stay has become our new focus, as quality accommodations are a top priority on today's tourist itinerary," said Anne Galbraith, director and co-owner of the company that operates the motel, in a news release.

The loan, provided through ACOA's Business Development Program, will be put towards expanding the size of rooms, installing high-speed wireless internet, outfitting rooms with televisions and fridges and updating the grounds.