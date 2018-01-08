There was not a lot of snow down on P.E.I. overnight, but Islanders should still move a little more slowly as they start their week Monday morning.

In Prince county, roads are snow-covered and slippery. In Queens County there are reports of blowing snow.

Sand and salt trucks are out across the province.

The weather is continuing cold, with a high of -10 C forecast for Monday, and that is making the snow easy to blow around even in the light winds.