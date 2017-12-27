P.E.I.'s lieutenant-governor is looking forward to hosting her first New Year's Day Levee, which will feature food, drinks and string music — and she might even sing.

Antoinette Perry said visitors can expect a light atmosphere that will get them in a good mood for the day and the year ahead.

"I get quite excited with these gatherings, so I'm sure they're going to feel some kind of elevated mood if they came in not quite in the mood yet, they will when they leave here, I can guarantee you that much," she said.

Visitors will be served fruit cake, cherry loaf and gum drop cake, with hot apple cider and alcoholic and non-alcoholic "spirit of the season" punches available to drink.

There will also be a string band and Perry, who was a music teacher for over 30 years, said she might even join in.

"I may even burst out in song myself, because the Christmas spirit for me is music," she said. "Music is very much a part of anything I do, any festive gathering, so you never know."

The levee will take place at her residence from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2018.