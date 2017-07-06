Island caregivers and their babies gathered at the Confederation Centre Public Library in Charlottetown Thursday for Wiggles and Giggles, an event celebrating the launch of early literacy program Born to Read.

The P.E.I. Public Library Service and Health PEI joined forces to host an afternoon of tummy time, an activity which encourages caregivers to have babies spend time on their tummies.

"It serves as opportunity to encourage babies to develop the muscles in their head, neck and shoulders that will help them as they begin to move more," said Roseanne Gauthier, the youth services librarian for the P.E.I. Public Library Service.

Roseanne Gauthier with the P.E.I. Public Library Service wants Islander caregivers to know their babies are welcome in libraries across the province. (Noah Richardson/CBC)

During the tummy time event, caregivers and their babies sat in a circle on padded mats and recited nursery rhymes.

Doug Currie, P.E.I.'s minister of education and early learning and the minister responsible for the Island's public libraries, was also on hand to greet caregivers and give a book and free library card to each baby in attendance.

Reading from 'the moment they're born'

Tummy time is part of a larger program co-sponsored by the P.E.I. Public Library Service and Health PEI called Born to Read. The program is targeted at parents of children who have reached the age of two months.

It includes a wellness visit with a public health nurse, a copy of Baby Look — an accordion-style book — a library card for the young Islander and information about library resources.

Gauthier said tummy time and Born to Read is all about promoting early literacy in young Islanders.

"We were really trying to think of ways to get the message across that it's important to read to your baby right from the moment they're born," she said.

Babies welcome

Gauthier added library branches across province want caregivers to know that they are spaces where the youngest of Islanders are welcome.

The Wiggles and Giggles event was part of the Born to Read program, which encourages caregivers to read to their infants. (Noah Richardson/CBC)

"Sometimes when people think of libraries they think of somewhere that's very quiet," she said.

"They're worried about their baby screaming, they're worried about their baby maybe putting their mouth on something they're not supposed to. We were looking for a way to let families know that babies are welcome in the library."