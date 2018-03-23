The Confederation Centre Public Library has lots of programming on offer for kids during March break. (Jenny Cestnik/Flickr)

If you're looking for something for the children to do during March break on P.E.I., look no further than the Confederation Centre Public Library.

The library will be hosting a number of activities for kids of all ages, all for free.

The Confederation Centre Public Library has a lineup of great activities on offer, according to children's librarian Jennifer Howard.

"We try really hard to offer a range of programs so we can meet the needs and interests of the kids and teens who are off and stuck on our snowy Island for the week," she said. "We encourage kids and parents to let us know what they're interested in and what they'd like to see us offer for them."

On Monday, young kids can participate in Robot, Zombie, Frankenstein, where they'll be making their own of those.

On Tuesday, a Parks Canada representative will come to talk about species at risks, followed by a program for children.

On Wednesday, they'll have the first drag queen story time with Whatsername, who will share stories about being different and being true to yourself.

They're also offering corking, which is spool knitting. They've made their own spools out of toilet paper rolls and popsicle sticks.

Thursday, they are doing paper craft, which is folded paper art for teens and process art, where kids can try their hand at yarn painting, paper mosaics and marble painting.

These activities are in addition to their regular weekly programming for kids and teens. About 20 to 30 kids typically participate in each of the programs every March break.

"We're pretty active and we try to encourage kids to be creative and try something new," she said.

A full list of events and how to register can be found on the library's Facebook page.

