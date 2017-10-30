Bob Doiron has won the Liberal Party of P.E.I.'s nomination for the upcoming byelection in District 11, Charlottetown-Parkdale.

He defeated lone challenger Marcia Carroll at the party's nomination meeting on Monday at Birchwood Intermediate School in Charlottetown.

The Sherwood native is currently a Charlottetown city councillor for Ward 6 — Mount Edward and will be fighting to hold on to the newly vacated riding for the Liberals.

"I'm just overwhelmed, I just got into this six days ago when the position opened up," he said.

"I just want to take all my effort and my hard work and work for this district as much as I can. I'm so glad and happy to be part of the Liberal Party."

Doiron attended UPEI and is a graduate of Holland College, where he obtained a diploma from the Atlantic Police Academy, according to the City of Charlottetown website. He's been a member of the UPEI Security Police Department since 1987.

The riding of Charlottetown-Parkdale was vacated Oct. 19. (CBC)

80 ballots were cast in the nomination meeting with no spoiled ballots.

'I took a chance'

"This was the opportunity of my life, so I took a chance," Doiron said.

He got emotional speaking about the help he's received from friends and family leading up to the nomination meeting.

"I'm not used to asking for help, I'm not used to going asking for somebody's vote and this pushed me to the limit. I've asked for the respect of helping me and it's worked out for me."

Doiron said when the writ is dropped he's going to ask the city for a leave from council.

Premier Wade MacLauchlan says he won't be talking tonight about a timing for the byelection. #PEI #peipoli pic.twitter.com/HsAYEtXO3e — @Krystalle_CBC

Most Liberal MLAs were in attendance at the packed Birchwood School, including P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan.

The Charlottetown-Parkdale seat became available after Liberal MLA Doug Currie unexpectedly resigned from politics on Oct. 19.

MacLauchlan told the crowd that he would not announce a time for the byelection, although he has six months to do so.

According to the province's Election Act, there has to be between 26 and 32 days of campaigning between the issuing of the election writ and voting day.