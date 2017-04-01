Prince Edward Island Liberals are electing new officers and looking at dropping membership fees at their annual general meeting Saturday in Charlottetown.

The provincial party's agenda addresses making changes to its constitution to reflect the federal Liberal Party's new constitution.

That includes a proposal to get rid of membership fees, said Scott Barry, president of the P.E.I. Liberal Association.

"We're proposing to move away from the concept of a paid-up membership to try and make the party as open as possible and remove barriers from anyone who is interested or wanting to support the party from doing so," he said.

A meeting open to the public was scheduled for the morning as well.

The Liberals are encouraging people to speak about issues that matter to them.

"You try and turn it into something that can be positive. It can be an opportunity for members and supporters to come out and engage with the party and share ideas," Barry said.