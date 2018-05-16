Liberal MLA Kathleen Casey won't seek re-election

Liberal MLA Kathleen Casey says this will be her last term in provincial government.

Casey made the surprise announcement in the P.E.I. legislature Wednesday.

"I rise today with a heart full of gratitude to the people of Charlottetown-Lewis Point who for three terms chose me to be their voice in the legislative assembly," she said.

"Serving the majority of my time as your Speaker and deputy Speaker has been a tremendous and valuable experience."

Teary-eyed, she thanked her family, friends, colleagues and constituents.

Kathleen Casey received a standing ovation from all members following her speech. (Government of P.E.I.)

"Today, I want to inform the House that this is going to be my final term. I will fulfil my commitment and serve out my mandate, however, I will not be seeking re-election."

"To my colleagues in the House, past and present, I hope history will be kind in how I treated each and every one of you. … It has been a tremendous privilege to represent Charlottetown-Lewis Point and I will be forever grateful for the important responsibility my constituents placed in me to be their voice in the Legislative Assembly of Prince Edward Island. Thank you."

She entered P.E.I. politics when she was elected to Charlottetown city council in 1997, where she served until 2003.

Casey was first elected to the legislature in 2007. Her husband, Sean Casey, has represented Charlottetown as its MP since 2011.

