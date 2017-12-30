No Kardashians made the list this time.

On P.E.I., Liam and Ava emerged as the most popular baby names of 2017, according to figures from Vital Statistics.

For the boys, William was dethroned by Liam as the top name of the year. This was also the first time in several years that Oliver was not among the most-selected names for boys.

For the girls, Ava resurfaced as a top girls name, taking the number one spot over Olivia, which topped the list last year.

Ellie and Charlotte remained popular choices for parents.

As of Dec. 20, 636 boys were born on P.E.I. and 601 girls for a total of 1,237 births.

Here are the top baby names of 2017:

Girls

1. Ava (11).

2. Emma, Elizabeth (8, tied).

3. Ella (7).

4. Ellie, Sophia, Charlotte (6, tied).

5. Lilly, Isla (5, tied).

6. Aubrey, Amelia, Ruby, Willow, Millie, Lydia (4, tied).

Boys

1. Liam (12).

2. Henry, William (10, tied).

3. Jackson (9).

4. Hudson, Declan (8, tied).

5. James, Grayson (7, tied).

6. Thomas, Jacob, Owen, Joseph (6, tied)​.