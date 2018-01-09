A Charlottetown woman has been recognized nationally for her individual volunteer efforts in the community.

Li Yuan Ma received the 2017 Atlantic Community Leader volunteer award from the Government of Canada in a ceremony in Ottawa last month.

Ma moved to Canada 11 years ago and said that her calling actually found her.

"I was standing at the airport by myself, knowing nobody and knowing nothing, nowhere to go, until one volunteer student showed up and helped me out," said Ma.

"I know how important volunteer work is to anybody else, so I started my volunteer work since that day."

Ma lived in Montreal for a number of years before moving to the Island.

She has volunteered with a number of organizations including the P.E.I. Association for Newcomers, where she helps with settlement services, and by interpreting at walk-in clinics, hospitals and schools.

In addition, Ma raised more than $50,000 for charities in 2017.