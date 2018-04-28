Skip to Main Content
P.E.I. group meets need for 'explicitly queer spaces'

P.E.I. group meets need for 'explicitly queer spaces'

PEERS Alliance PEI is using social media to help foster connections between members of the LGBTQ community on the Island.

Facebook group builds on success of monthly adult drop-in meetings

A new Facebook group has been created for members of the LGBTQ community on P.E.I. (Red Island Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Group/Facebook)

Last week, it launched the Red Island Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Facebook group.

Angele Desroches, program co-ordinator at Peers Alliance, says they created the group to accompany the adult drop-in meetings hosted once a month.

The drop-in groups started in February and have seen huge success, she said.

Drop-in group at Holland College

"We've heard a lot from community members that there's a real need for explicitly queer spaces in P.E.I., whether those are actually physical spaces or online spaces," she said.

"So both the adult drop in and the Red Island Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Facebook group provide those explicitly queer spaces where folks can be all of who they are with other folks who are doing the same."

The adult drop-in groups are open to anyone and hosted on the third Wednesday of every month at Holland College in Charlottetown.

With files from Laura Chapin

