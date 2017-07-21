Mi'kmaq athlete Logen Lewis will bring home a bronze from the 2017 North American Indigenous Games in Toronto.

The 19-year-old from Lennox Island earned a spot on the podium despite changing sports, winning in archery in this year's games. Lewis placed fifth in wrestling at the Manitoba games in 2014.

Lewis is a multi-sport athlete, who is also experienced in judo and hockey.

The North American Indigenous Games include more than 5,000 participants from all 13 Canadian territories and provinces, as well as 13 regions of the United States. The games run from July 16-23.