Some have made their battle plan days in advance, poring over the list of levees across P.E.I., most of which are held in Charlottetown.

The Island's plethora of New Year's Day levees is unique and attending them is a tradition for many from all walks of life.

Levees offer a chance to greet the province's officials, including the lieutenant-governor, the premier and local mayors, as well as friends and neighbours. Free drinks and snacks are offered along the way.

"Nice to see a good crowd, nice to see some young people, some kids, 'cause we're not always going to be around," said Deryl Beaton, who's been attending the levees for about 15 years.

The New Haven resident estimates the crowd was bigger this year than some past years.

P.E.I.'s new Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry greets people at her New Year's Day levee. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"You meet a lot of people you don't see sometimes during the year," Beaton said, noting the international food at Stratford's levee was superior and plentiful. "Starts the new year off good."

'Meeting new friends'

The first New Year's Day levee begins at 8 a.m., with the last one finishing up at 2 a.m.

The day has the feeling of an "adult version of a pub crawl," said Will McGuigan on Twitter.

I just realized levee day is just the adult version of a pub crawl, #adulating #levee #peilevee — @Cornmazewill

Donna Gallant said her favourite part of the day was "meeting new friends," as she attended her very first levee with her husband, Ron. Both agreed it's a nice tradition to start off a new year.

"We met some people from New Zealand. … It was quite interesting," said Gallant.

If you missed Monday's levee, there's still a chance to be part of at least one more. The Canadian Lebanese Association of P.E.I. will hold its 55th annual levee on Jan. 13 at the Delta Hotel.

This one's not free, though — tickets are $65.