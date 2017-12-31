On levee day Andrew Sprague is part of what he refers to as "a bunch of hosers riding around on a bus," or as they are more formally known, the Secret Levee Society.

The group, which has been around for about eight years, consists of about 15 core members. They rent a bus on New Year's Day and attend 14 to 17 levees.

Sprague, who is one of the group's five "founding fathers," said levees are an opportunity to catch up with people who are home for the holidays, to "get your face in front of the powerful" — people like the premier, mayors, and others and to "enjoy a good time."

He shared his advice for making the most of the day.

1. Make a plan

Sprague and the other founding fathers meet a few days before to go over their plan for the big day.

This year, he said, the bus will pick him up around 9:50 a.m., and the group with go to the lieutenant-governor's levee, and then on to Charlottetown city hall to the mayor's levee. After that, there will be a "smattering of levees all over."

The Secret Levee Society typically starts the day at P.E.I.'s lieutenant-governor's levee. (Submitted by Peter Rukavina)

On the list are the P.E.I. Regiment, HMCS Queen Charlotte, UPEI and the Benevolent Irish Society. He said the group tries to make it to the premier's levee, but the line is often quite long. The day ends at the Charlottetown Firefighters Club, which "provides a little burst of energy at the end of the day. It's great fun."

"Use your first year to figure out what levees you enjoy going to the best and to try and figure out a strategy to get to as many levees as you can, if that's what you want to do," he advised.

Sprague refers to Peter Rukavina's list of levees as an important planning tool.

2. Take a break

The Secret Levee Society isn't a secret society, said Sprague. Instead the name refers to a "secret levee" the group holds to take a break from the official levees.

The group picks a place that already serves food and drinks. In the past it's been held at pubs like Gahan House and Churchill Arms.

Andrew Sprague (left) and David Smith at a secret levee. (Submitted by Andrew Sprague)

"We kind of stop off at the secret levee, have a little break from the regular levees and then get back on the road and keep on leveeing," he said.

"Also don't drink too much right off the bat," he laughed. "That can make for a long day."

3. Don't miss Stratford

For the past six years, the group has appointed one levee "levee of the year," and Stratford Town Hall's levee has won the title three times. Sprague said it's not to be missed.

The Stratford Town Hall levee is a favourite among the Secret Levee Society. Here all five founding fathers enjoy some wine. From left to right: Chris Diamond, Andrew Sprague, Chris Gallant, David Smith, Alex Godfrey. (Submitted by Andrew Sprague)

"They put on an incredible spread of food, and let's just say the wine pours freely in Stratford. It's always a turning point for our group."

He warns that it's well attended, so it's best to get there early to avoid the crowds.

4. Go easy the night before

New Year's Eve isn't as big as the day after for members of the Secret Levee Society, said Sprague.

"Ever since we started doing this, New Year's Eves have sort of gotten a little quiet," he said. "Everybody wants to be fresh on that bus. They've got a big day ahead of them. They have to have lots of energy."

If you are going out on New Year's Eve, he recommends having a good meal, going to bed early and having a good hot shower before heading out to the levees.