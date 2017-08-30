As NAFTA negotiations continue, Canada's parliamentary secretary for foreign affairs isn't losing any sleep about President Trump's suggestions on Twitter he is ready to tear up the deal.

Andrew Leslie was in Charlottetown this week to deliver an address at the annual meeting of New England governors and eastern Canadian premiers.

"I'm a former soldier, I've been shot at, shelled, bombed … I sleep pretty well," said Leslie.

'The United States buys more stuff from Canada'

While it may seem the economic superpower that is the United States will have the upper hand in the talks, Leslie said it is in everyone's best interests to strike a deal that is a win for all three parties.

"Let's not forget that the United States buys more stuff from Canada than we do from them. Let's not forget that 35 of the U.S. states have as their single largest trading partner, Canada. Let's not forget that together our combined economies produce stuff and sell it to the rest of the world which has enriched a whole bunch of folks," he said.

Leslie said NAFTA has been positive for all three countries, but it is time to modernize it. He noted the building of relationships at the state and provincial level is crucial to continued cooperation.

The first round of NAFTA has been completed. There are six more to come.