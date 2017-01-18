The Lennox Island Development Corporation is receiving nearly $40,000 from the federal and provincial governments for tourism, community and cultural infrastructure upgrades.

New roofs, upgrades to buildings

According to a press release, the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) through the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP 150) is providing $34,891 while the province is providing $5,000 through the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries' Community Development Program.

The funding will help with installing a permanent roof over the main ceremonial ground as well as upgrades to signs around community buildings and expanding a stage area used for events and tourism. Also, the community centre — the Fisherman's Pride building — is getting a new roof and having repairs done to its exterior.