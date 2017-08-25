Lennox Island First Nation has launched a project designed to restore and revitalize the Mi'kmaq language.

The project is a two-week camp titled Mi'kmaq: My Language, My Identity, Culture and Language Camp and ends Friday, Sept. 1.

"I'm so impressed with the level of teaching we're getting. It's making me so aware of the fact that I'm 54-years-old and I don't know my true history and the language," said former Lennox Island Chief Darlene Bernard.

Darlene Bernard tried to learn her language when she could but often left frustrated. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

It also features a number of activities such as sweet-grass harvesting and a naming ceremony, but it is primarily an opportunity to teach the Mi'kmaq language.

"Because our language is so intertwined with our culture, you learn your culture by learning your language," Bernard said. "This is extremely important, it's opened my eyes to a lot. I hope more people come and join the party."

'Our language can be vibrant again'

Bernard admits she didn't know much of her own language before, and when she was growing up she was taught an "English version of Mi'kmaq."

Until now, Bernard tried to learn her language when she could but often left frustrated.

Lennox Island First Nation will host a two-week language camp to teach the Mi'kmaq language. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

"Nobody is more surprised than I am — I've always wanted to speak my language, but I always went to one class got frustrated and never went back."

"I've learned more in two days that I have in my whole entire life, I find that sad. It needs to be corrected and I think it can be, our language can be vibrant again now," she said.

'It's empowering'

Learning the language is almost too much, she said.

"You get a little bit scared."

This is because, she added, that there is such a strong a "healing component" to it.

"It's empowering. I just feel like I've been enlightened and it's changed my perspective."

The camp runs every weekday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"I'm thinking it's an opportunity to grab a hold of this so that all of our grandchildren … will have an opportunity to learn their language in a way that will enrich their knowledge of their culture," Bernard said.

"Because language is culture."