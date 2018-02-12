Richard Guimond is the new band councillor on Lennox Island, after winning a byelection on Saturday.

An on-reserve councillor position with the Lennox Island First Nation needed to be filled after Gerry Thomas died in November.

"I ran in this election to bring fairness, a voice for our community members, to discuss and deal with our community members' issues at the council table," Guimond said.

Guimond was the winner among four candidates in Saturday's byelection. He'll join the council led by Chief Matilda Ramjattan.

"I look forward to working with Councillor Guimond and the entire Lennox Island Band Council as we seek improved outcomes for the Mi'kmaq people of Prince Edward Island," said Don MacKenzie, executive director of the Mi'kmaq Confederacy of P.E.I.

Guimond, right, received a medal from P.E.I. L.t-Gov. Antoinette Perry in January for his many years of service as a firefighter. (Submitted by Richard Guimond )

The Lennox Island and Abegweit First Nation Band councils form the board of directors of the confederacy.

Guimond ran for the position before, in June 2016.

He is also chief of the Lennox lsland Fire Department and has been a firefighter for 27 years.