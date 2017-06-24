The Titanic was the world's largest passenger ship when it set sail from Southampton, England, to New York and subsequently sank after colliding with an iceberg in 1912.

And now, visitors to Cavendish Beach this summer can see a unique replica of that ship on display inside Wax World of the Stars.

125,000 Lego pieces

The Lego Titanic model is made up of about 125,000 pieces and measures about nine metres long, said the Maritime Fun Group's Jessica Caseley.

The model is on display in a room with other Titanic memorabilia.

The model was built by P.E.I. resident Ben MacLeod. (Submitted by Jessica Caseley)

"It's quite large. So, when you go up to it, it just looks like a large boat. You start to notice all of the details. You could probably spend 10 to 20 minutes just examining the structure itself. Yeah, it's really neat," she said.

The model was built by P.E.I. resident Ben MacLeod. Caseley said it took MacLeod about 2,000 hours over three years to put the model together.

It will be on display until September and then sent to a collector in Qatar.