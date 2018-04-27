Rule changes aim for more inclusive, modern, P.E.I. Legislature

A new white paper will review the rules of P.E.I.'s legislative assembly with the aim of making it more inclusive and allowing more modern forms of communication.

The white paper will consider the hours of the day and the times of the year that the legislature sits. There have been concerns that night sessions are a barrier for people with young families.

MLA Kathleen Casey, chair of the standing committee on rules and regulations, said she wants to see all Islanders engaged in the democratic process.

"We want to make sure that into the future that we have a modern, working legislative assembly that accommodates many many different, diverse backgrounds. And attract people to actually take part in the legislative assembly," said Casey.

The idea of electronic petitions will also be examined.

The white paper will be made available to the public for feedback before future meetings of the standing committee for rules and regulations.

