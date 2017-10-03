The P.E.I. Legislature will open Tuesday, Nov. 14, for its fall sitting.

The session will begin at 2 p.m. with a traditional honour guard, military band and 15-gun salute at the corner of Richmond and Great George streets, followed by the speech from the throne by Lt.-Gov. designate Antoinette Perry, according to a government news release.

Regular legislative assembly business, including question period, will resume Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Open to the public

Sittings are open to the public. The legislature sits Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m, Wednesdays from 2 to 5 p.m. and Fridays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The spring session of the legislature closed May 12 after 22 days of debate, during which the government passed 16 pieces of legislation.

Several pieces of legislation are anticipated to be tabled and debated this fall, including legislation to provide protection for whistleblowers that was tabled by the premier in the last session but wasn't brought up for debate.

A bill to create a lobbyist registry tabled last fall also has not yet been debated.

And the province's much-anticipated Water Act has yet to be tabled, despite minister Robert Mitchell saying in April he hoped to bring the bill to the floor.