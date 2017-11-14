The P.E.I. government has laid out an ambitious program for the fall session of the legislature, which opens Tuesday.
It will begin with a throne speech delivered by new Lieutenant-Governor Antoinette Perry. The speech will outline the government's priorities for the session.
The government plans to table about 20 bills including
- A new Water Act.
- A Lobbyist Registration Act
- A Public Interest Disclosure and Whistleblower Protection Act.
- Amendments to the Maintenance Enforcement Act, which regulates child and spousal support payments.
The capital budget is also on the agenda, and the premier says the now-balanced budget will allow his government to spend some extra money in priority areas.
The fall session will start one member short. The seat for Charlottetown-Parkdale will be vacant following the resignation of Doug Currie, but the campaign to replace him is in full swing, with the byelection scheduled for Nov. 27.
