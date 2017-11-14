The P.E.I. government has laid out an ambitious program for the fall session of the legislature, which opens Tuesday.

It will begin with a throne speech delivered by new Lieutenant-Governor Antoinette Perry. The speech will outline the government's priorities for the session.

The government plans to table about 20 bills including

A new Water Act.

A Lobbyist Registration Act

A Public Interest Disclosure and Whistleblower Protection Act.

Amendments to the Maintenance Enforcement Act, which regulates child and spousal support payments.

The capital budget is also on the agenda, and the premier says the now-balanced budget will allow his government to spend some extra money in priority areas.

The fall session will start one member short. The seat for Charlottetown-Parkdale will be vacant following the resignation of Doug Currie, but the campaign to replace him is in full swing, with the byelection scheduled for Nov. 27.