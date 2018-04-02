Bush Dumville to P.E.I. MLAs: Join me as an Independent

Bush Dumville says when it comes to Independent MLAs on Prince Edward Island, the more the merrier.

Dumville, 73, was elected to the P.E.I. legislature as a member of the Liberal Party in 2007, 2011 and 2015. He resigned from the caucus in January because he said he grew tired of being asked to toe the party line.

The MLA for West Royalty-Springvale said he'd welcome any MLA who wants to join him, and is offering to help any Islander who wants to run as an Independent in the next election.

"I've thought of actually looking for people of like mind to run as Independents," he said.

"I believe there's a great opportunity for Independents, and I think if you want to protect your community [you can] do it best through being an Independent candidate."

Pleased PC leader raised issue

He said when he became an Independent, he planned to raise the idea of a consensus government, where political parties would be disbanded and candidates all ran as Independents. He said he was surprised but pleased when Progressive Conservative Leader James Aylward publicly supported the notion last month.

"I have lots of room in my ranks. I don't have a caucus but there's lots of room for them if they want to come over," he said.

Dumville said the quickest and easiest way to form a consensus government would be for candidates to run as Independents in the next election. He thinks younger candidates would be on board because they are less likely to be tied to a party.

To run as an Independent, candidates must pay a $200 fee, register as a candidate with Elections P.E.I. and get at least 25 nomination signatures from people in their district.

"I think individual community members are the best people to be in that legislature at the present time," Dumville said. "Mainstream parties by their very nature use the seats to keep them in power. A lot of time backbenchers do not have the say they should have and even cabinet ministers are possibly limited also."

Legislature reopens Thursday

In the meantime, Dumville will sit alone as an Independent when the legislature opens on Thursday.

He said he's not concerned about how he'll be received after leaving the Liberal caucus.

"Personally, I feel very good. I feel liberated. I feel like it's a new day," he said. "I have to make sure I conduct myself in a very proper manner. To me, this is not personal. Right now, I'm in it for the good of the legislative assembly of Prince Edward Island and I just got to keep Bush out of it."

