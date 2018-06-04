'Outlaw motorcycle club' colours banned at Royal Canadian Legions

The Royal Canadian Legion has adopted a new national policy that prohibits the wearing of "outlaw motorcycle club and street-gang colours" at its events and premises.

According to Nujma Bond, communications manager with the Royal Canadian Legion Dominion Command in Ottawa, the legion policy came about after a Remembrance Day ceremony in Ontario at which members of an "outlaw motorcycle club" attended, and in some cases wore their colours with service medals attached.

That was brought to the attention of the legion by law-enforcement officials.

Bond said it was decided that wearing outlaw motorcycle club and street-gang colours was "contrary ot the legion's articles of faith and disrespectful of the sacrifices made by our veterans."

The policy was approved by the national executive of the legion in April. It applies to all 1,400 local Legion branches across Canada.

Resulted in cancelled event, say police

The new policy resulted in an event being cancelled in Miscouche, P.E.I., on Saturday, according to P.E.I. RCMP.

"Groups seem to be trying to legitimatize themselves by associating with veterans groups," said RCMP Cpl. Andy Cook. "We see them attend events and the veteran's clubs and they seem to be trying to curry favour with them."

According to RCMP, the event was supposed to be a gathering of members of the Atlantic Confederation of Clubs and Independents, which says it represents clubs and independent motorcyclists in Atlantic Canada.

An event slated for Saturday at the Miscouche Legion was moved to another location. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Police said it would have included attendance by members of what police consider to be criminal organizations, including Hells Angels.

RCMP met with members of the Miscouche Legion before Saturday, according to Cook, to discuss plans for the event.

The bikers moved their meeting to a club in Summerside, P.E.I. according to Cook.

Staff at Miscouche Legion declined comment.

Group disappointed by cancellation

The Atlantic Confederation of Clubs sent a statement to CBC News, saying banning motorcycle club patches in a public establishment is inconsistent with the fundamental freedoms outlined in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The group stated that seeing this ban at Royal Canadian Legions "is especially disappointing as it affects a large number of club members who are also our veterans. We want to see change, and stop the discrimination."

The legion's national office is recommending provincial legions conduct education sessions with local branches, but Bond said the ban doesn't apply broadly to all motorcycle club members.

"I would like to make it clear that motorcycle club members are welcome. They do a lot of supportive work for the legion and in our communities in general. This policy is about outlaw motorcycle club members who are openly wearing their colours."

