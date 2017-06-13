Do the words "summer camp" bring recollections of campfire singalongs, swimming or outdoor games? Now for something completely different — a free summer camp in Charlottetown that includes a trip to the police station and a day in court.

The Community Youth Justice Camp will be held in Charlottetown Aug. 2-4 and is for youth 12 to 15 years old.

"We're reaching out to newcomers and anyone that might be interested in knowing more about the law," said Eliza MacLauchlan, the public legal education and information officer with the Community Legal Information Association of Prince Edward Island (CLIA).

"It's important for all of us to know about what the law is saying," MacLauchlan said, adding it's also important for more people to know how to access the legal system.

Sentencing circle, mock trial

The camp is perfect for a young person thinking about being a lawyer someday, or for those curious about what the inside of the police station looks like, MacLauchlan said.

"Sometimes there can be a fear of the police," said MacLauchlan, who hopes to dispel those fears.

Campers will be introduced to the idea of resolving conflict before it ends up in court, she said.

They'll learn how to hold a sentencing circle with guidance from the Mi'kmaq Confederacy of P.E.I., and will hold a mock trial in the courthouse in Charlottetown.

Camp is free

Campers will also hear presentations from lawyers and the P.E.I. Human Rights Commission.

The camp is free and includes free lunch daily, thanks to sponsorship from three local law firms who are "maybe hoping they get some future lawyers out of it!" MacLauchlan said with a laugh.

Registration is open at CLIA at (902) 892-0853, toll free 1-800-240-9798, or email clia@cliapei.ca.