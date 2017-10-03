A leatherback turtle found dead on MacDonald's Shore in western P.E.I. has been sent for a necropsy at the Atlantic Veterinary College in Charlottetown.

These endangered turtles are known to migrate to the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence and Northumberland Strait to feed on jellyfish.

The turtle was taken to the Atlantic Veterinary College. (Fish and Wildlife PEI/Facebook)

Ivan MacWilliams walks that shore every morning, and came across the dead turtle Monday.

"I noticed a large, black thing in the tidewash," MacWilliams said.

"I lived the beach my whole life. I've never seen one … It was just terrible to see it there."

Officials at the Atlantic Veterinary College say the necropsy could take some time.