P.E.I.'s Learning Partners Advisory Council has taken its first step in developing lifelong learning systems for the Island.

The 25-member council issued its first report Friday morning. The council was launched by the provincial government, along with District Advisory Councils and the Principals Council, to advise government on education policy.

'We must take a more holistic view of learning as a single Island-wide ecosystem.' — Learning Partners Advisory Council report

The Learning Partners Advisory Council is unique among these, however, in that its mission is to address learning outside the school system.

"The Learning Partners Advisory Council will contribute at a broader level, looking at learners of all ages, and linking with a wide range of community groups and across at least three government departments," says the report.

In addition to looking at new ways of delivering education, the council is aiming to better integrate existing ones: early childhood, K-12, post-secondary, and workplace learning.

"We must take a more holistic view of learning as a single Island-wide ecosystem," says the report.

The council is looking for feedback from the public on specific strategies it might pursue. More information is available on the council's website.