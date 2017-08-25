P.E.I.'s Learning Partners Advisory Council will host the Island's first #LearnDay next month, and is looking for Islanders to present their ideas.

"We are looking for your insights into and aspirations for learning in all settings, from early childhood to the senior years," said Learning Partners Advisory Council co-chair Bill Whelan in a news release.

#LearningDay is for sharing ideas and building connections, says Bonnie Stewart. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

There will be series of short talks on new learning opportunities already available, and all the presentations will be livestreamed, but organizers hope it will not just be a day for listening.

"We are bringing people together to share their ideas, build connections and build capacity for long-term learning collaborations across the province," said council member Bonnie Stewart.

#LearnDay will be Sept. 30 at Holland College's Centre for Community Engagement in Charlottetown. You can register for the event at the #LearnDay web site.