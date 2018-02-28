This year's federal budget delivers improved benefits for Canadians and Islanders, says P.E.I. cabinet minister Lawrence MacAulay.

The budget, delivered by Finance Minister Bill Morneau on Tuesday, focuses on increasing the number of women in the workforce and investing in Indigenous communities.

MacAulay, the minister of agriculture who represents the riding of Cardigan, said in an interview with Mainstreet P.E.I. that this year's budget includes many positives for Islanders, including fixing the "black hole" in employment insurance benefits, investments in broadband and studying the implementation of a national pharmacare program.

1. More money for P.E.I.

The province will receive a total increase of $37 million in transfers next year, MacAuley said. This increase is split across equalization (up $28.6 million to $419 million), Canada Health Transfer (up $6.8 million to $161 million) and the Canada Social Transfer (up $2 million to $59 million).

2. Broadband investment

The federal government is investing $100 million over five years to develop rural broadband innovation, something that affects many parts of P.E.I.

"Everybody knows the problems there are when you're trying to do business on the cellphone and you get cut off," he said. "It might not sound like a big issue but if you're a business person it is a problem."

3. Trade commissioners overseas

The government is allocating $75 million over five years for trade commissioners overseas, particularly in Asia.

"You have to have people in place where you're selling product," he said, noting it's important for export businesses including the agriculture sector.

4. EI 'black hole' fix

A total of $230 million will go toward supporting seasonal workers in the country, with $80 million allocated for the next year.

​"It is heartache to see two people working on a line, getting the same pay, doing the same work, one can get a certain amount of EI and the other cannot. That will be rectified," he said. "That I'm very pleased with."

MacAulay also noted the maximum benefits under the Canada Workers Benefit, which affects about 8,000 Islanders, are increasing by $170 and the benefits will be automatically refunded by the Canada Revenue Agency.

5. National pharmacare program

The budget included future plans — but no money yet — for a national pharmacare program.

"Indications are you can buy drugs a lot cheaper that way, it saves a lot of money for everybody," MacAulay said.

While there's only an advisory committee in place for the program for now, MacAulay said that's a good thing and he wants to see the program studied and rolled out properly.

"Is the drug care program in place right now? No. Will it be in place? Yes, it will," he said. "It will be put in place properly, and that is important."

6. Temporary foreign workers

Getting enough workers for farms has been a problem for years, MacAulay said, and what the government is trying to do is to make sure that workers are there and available.

"I understand so well how important the foreign workers is," he said. "It's been a problem over the last number of years that when we need them, we have them."

He is pleased the government is reviewing the program and making sure workers are available when farmers need them.

And 1 thing still to come: national daycare

The budget was marketed as a budget for women, which had some Canadians hoping for a national daycare program. But, the government didn't include it in this year's budget. MacAulay said it's something that's on the agenda.

"It's something that's certainly we're working on," he said.

"It's a big issue, we have done some work on it, we need to do more and will."