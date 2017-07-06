Islanders have the chance to learn more about lawn bowling as well as cystic fibrosis every Thursday this month at a new fundraising event.

Lawn Summer Nights

Lawn Summer Nights is a national lawn bowling event that began in Victoria in 2009 to raise research money and awareness for cystic fibrosis. This is the first year the fundraiser will be held in Charlottetown at the Sherwood Lawn Bowling Club on Juniper Drive.

"It's more like curling than bowling," said Sherri Carmichael, one of the organizers, on CBC P.E.I.'s Island Morning. Carmichael's six-year-old daughter Josie was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis about 18 months ago.

Instructors will be on hand each week to help people learn how to lawn bowl, explained Krystine Richards, also an organizer with the event.

Teams of four

Carmichael said there is room for 18 teams of four. The event is licensed to sell alcohol, so participants must be at least 19 years old. There will also be a meal each week and a presentation from a guest speaker. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Money raised goes to the Cystic Fibrosis Canada P.E.I. Chapter for research and advocacy for families, said Carmichael, who is also involved with the organization.

"We're hoping that there is a lot of new people and they continue to come year after year," she said.

More information about registration fees and social tickets is available on the event's website.