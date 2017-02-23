Larry Richards of Montague, P.E.I., will get his big break next week, making ice for the Brier in St. John's.

"It's a dream of mine, it's kind of on my bucket list to do ice for the Brier," said Richards.

His friend, Jamie Bourassa, had the job as head ice technician, but then injured himself — and turned to Richards to help him out.

"It was unfortunate for him, he broke his ankle," Richards said of the call from Bourassa. "He said would you be able to clear your schedule and come to St. John's, Newfoundland, for the Brier."

Richards is the manager and ice technician at the Montague Curling Club, and ice technician at the Charlottetown Curling Club. (Mitch Cormier/CBC)

Richards told Bourassa he would be able to find someone to tend the ice at the Montague and Charlottetown curling clubs for two weeks. He then spent a sleepless night waiting for the Canadian Curling Association to confirm.

Curlers quick to weigh in on ice conditions

Richards will be part of a team responsible for making sure the playing surface is perfect for the top male curlers in the country.

'It's humidity and heat, the size of the pebble, temperature of water, there's a lot of things you have to play with.' - Larry Richards

He said the curlers are quick to share their thoughts on the ice conditions too.

"Oh they'll let you know," Richards said with a smile.

"It's humidity and heat, the size of the pebble, temperature of water, there's a lot of things you have to play with."

Curling ice is also softer than hockey ice.

Falling into the job

Richards gave up playing hockey for fear of being injured, and he took up curling and when the local club had night to try out the sport.

When he was asked to take on a volunteer job called ice maintenance, Richards thought that meant looking after the people who make the curling ice.

Team Alberta hoists the Brier tankard following the gold medal game at the Brier curling championship Sunday March 13, 2016 in Ottawa. The 2017 Brier will be held in St. John's from March 2-12. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

"They said 'no, you're doing the ice' so it was kind of a learning curve there at the first," said Richards. "You're kind of out here by yourself, no boss, it's great."

Now Richards has level three certification as an ice technician, the next level would certify him to be the lead ice maker at events like the Brier and Tournament of Hearts.

The Brier begins with pre-qualification on Thursday, March 2 and wraps up on March 12.