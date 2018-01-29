The province of P.E.I. is looking at exempting non-profit lands protection groups, including the Nature Conservancy of Canada and Island Nature Trust, from the province's Lands Protections Act.

The Nature Conservancy and Island Nature Trust already have their acquisitions reviewed under the Natural Areas Protection Act, and P.E.I.'s minister of communities, land and environment thinks they shouldn't have to go through the IRAC Lands Protection process, as well.

'I'd rather have them spending time on identifying new property ... than going around filling out forms.' — Richard Brown

"These are good organizations doing good work for Prince Edward Island," said Richard Brown. "It's just cutting red tape for them."

Land acquisitions are limited to 404 hectares (1,000 acres) for individuals and 1,214 hectares (3,000 acres) for corporations on P.E.I.

The province gave an exemption to Island Nature Trust several years ago, Brown noted — it now holds about 1,500 hectares (3,700 acres).

​Helping P.E.I. meet targets

"They're a non-profit organization helping Prince Edward Island meet its targets in terms of public lands," Brown said.

The Nature Conservancy holds about 567 hectares (1,400 acres)

The province has set a lands protection target of seven per cent, and these groups have helped P.E.I. get halfway to that goal, Brown points out, adding the groups also help protect P.E.I.'s environment and protect against climate change.

"I'd rather have them spending time on identifying new property, purchasing new property, protecting it — than going around filling out forms," Brown said.

Their purchases already have to be approved by cabinet under the Natural Areas Protection Act.

Brown hopes to have any changes ready for the spring sitting of the legislature.