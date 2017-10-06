P.E.I. lost roughly 700 jobs in September and unemployment rose slightly in the province.
Statistics Canada's Labour Force Survey released Friday shows P.E.I.'s unemployment rate went up to 9.5 per cent in September. In August, the rate was 8.8 per cent.
|August 2017
|September 2017
|Total
|73,800
|73,100
|Full-time
|60,700
|60,300
|Part-time
|13,100
|12,800
Employment decreased in P.E.I. by roughly 400 full-time and 300 part-time jobs — the second decline in three months.
Over the year, however, employment in the province was up by 1,600 jobs compared with September 2016.
Nationally, the employment rate for September remained steady as increases of full-time work were offset by people exiting the part-time work force.
The national unemployment rate remained at 6.2 per cent matching the low of October 2008.
