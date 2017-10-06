P.E.I. lost roughly 700 jobs in September and unemployment rose slightly in the province.

Statistics Canada's Labour Force Survey released Friday shows P.E.I.'s unemployment rate went up to 9.5 per cent in September. In August, the rate was 8.8 per cent.

Jobs on P.E.I. August 2017 September 2017 Total 73,800 73,100 Full-time 60,700 60,300 Part-time 13,100 12,800

Employment decreased in P.E.I. by roughly 400 full-time and 300 part-time jobs — the second decline in three months.

Over the year, however, employment in the province was up by 1,600 jobs compared with September 2016.

Nationally, the employment rate for September remained steady as increases of full-time work were offset by people exiting the part-time work force.

The national unemployment rate remained at 6.2 per cent matching the low of October 2008.