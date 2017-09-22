UPEI has announced that Kate Scarth will be the first chair of L.M. Montgomery Studies and Applied Communication, Leadership, and Culture.

UPEI announced the new position, in partnership with the L.M. Montgomery Institute, last year.

Scarth said part of her role will be to help make UPEI a centre point for fans of the author of Anne of Green Gables.

Scarth will also teach in the new Applied Communication, Leadership, and Culture program. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

"Initially the focus will really be on public engagement and building links with Montgomery sites around the Island, various community groups interested in Montgomery," she said.

"There's an idea of making UPEI a hub where people doing their Montgomery pilgrimage on P.E.I. will want to come and then we'll be able to then send people out to other sites."

That includes future projects that use online tools to connect sites related to Montgomery. The position also involves teaching in the new program, Applied Communication, Leadership, and Culture.

The program connects current coursework in the arts faculty with applied skills for the workplace.