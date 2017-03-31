O'Leary, P.E.I., was a sea of maroon, gold and white jerseys on Friday as the community prepared for Saturday's party and the Kraft Hockeyville announcement on Hockey Night in Canada.

O'Leary and Ituna, Sask. were named the two finalists on March 18 for the Kraft Hockeyville 2017 competition.

Volunteers were busy setting up chairs in the arena and a band was preparing for the celebration from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thousands of people are expected to attend.

Sportsnet was also setting up for its broadcast on Saturday from the arena.

The winner will be broadcast live on CBC and Sportsnet prior to Saturday night's NHL game between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. AT.

Residents in O'Leary are supporting the Kraft Hockeyville efforts by wearing the community's hockey jerseys. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Earlier in March, O'Leary was named a top-10 finalist, which guaranteed at least $25,000 for upgrades for the Community Sports Centre.

O'Leary also made the top-10 in 2006, but fell short of the top prize.

As a finalist this year, the community is guaranteed $100,000 for upgrades to the arena.

But if O'Leary wins the top prize, it will also hold the title of Kraft Hockeyville champion and host an NHL pre-season game.