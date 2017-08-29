If you're looking for a ticket to this year's Kraft Hockeyville game, you're going to have to get yourself to O'Leary, P.E.I.

Hockeyville committee member Bill Mackendrick told CBC's Island Morning Tuesday you will have to be on site to enter a lottery for the free tickets.

"Fair as we could be," said Mackendrick.

"I think we could have given 10,000 tickets away."

Devils vs. Senators

Last spring, O'Leary beat out almost 3,000 nominations for the right to host a preseason game between the Ottawa Senators and New Jersey Devils. The game will be played Sept. 25 at Credit Union Place in Summerside.

A large portion of the 3,000 available tickets won't go in the lottery, but will go to minor hockey players.

Every child in minor hockey and figure skating in O'Leary will get two tickets. In addition, one team from each of P.E.I.'s 20 minor hockey associations will be chosen for tickets.

Other tickets will go to minor hockey coaches and O'Leary town councillors.

O'Leary and area residents get priority

The lottery will be divided into three sections, depending on where you live on P.E.I.

"We wanted to take care of O'Leary and the surrounding areas," Mackendrick said.

The largest block of tickets will go to residents of Bloomfield, Coleman and O'Leary.

385 pairs for O'Leary and area.

250 pairs for West Prince.

250 pairs for rest of Island.

There will be four separate draws for tickets. You must be 18 years old to enter, and you must be on site to register and claim your tickets.

The first three draws will be at the arena, and the fourth will be at the legion.

Aug. 30, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Sept. 2, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sept. 6, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Sept. 10, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

You will need photo ID and proof of address to register for the lottery.

Mackendrick said they are still working out arrangements for tickets to the practices, but many of those tickets will go to students at West Prince schools.