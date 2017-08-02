A 17-year-old from Abegweit First Nation hopes to share lessons she's learned in Africa with her community here on P.E.I.

Jade Knockwood spent 18 days in Uganda in July for the Global Act 4 Change tour, one of a number of youth from across the country.

Now she wants to encourage others to consider doing what she did.

"I want people to feel open with going to a different part of the world, going to actually not create a physical change but to listen," said Knockwood.

"Listening and communicating is the first key to change and I want people to be aware of that. And I want to have people be aware of what I learned and maybe they would take a step to do what I did, what these other youth did."

Part of the goal of the trip was to help young Canadians learn about other cultures, and then share some of those lessons when the get home.

While in Uganda, Knockwood got to see what work is being done on the ground and how local organizations help make internationally-sponsored projects happen.

Knockwood was the only Islander on the trip, and she hopes to put on presentations this fall to talk about her experience.