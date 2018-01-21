A pair of kittens is recovering and appear to be healthy after being discovered outside in a duffle bag in Summerside, P.E.I.

The kittens were found Saturday morning on Johnston Street, said Lori Burnell, the president of Keeping Cats Homed. The five- or six-month old kittens were seen by a vet on Saturday and will go in again Monday.

"They're OK, they've been through something traumatic so they're a little hissy, growly at times," she said. "One's a little upset and they cower a little bit when you go to pick them up, but other than that they appear to be healthy."

The kittens are going to go up for adoption later this week. (Keeping Cats Homed/Facebook)

There are already several people interested in adopting the kittens, Burnell said. That process will start later this week.

The Humane Society was contacted to investigate but there is not a lot of information beyond the kittens and the bag. It's not known how long the kittens were outside, but Burnell guesses it was at least a few hours overnight Friday.

"I believe these cats were left there hoping someone would find them," she said. "I think it was probably an act of desperation hoping to get help for these cats, maybe they didn't understand there was help out there."

The kittens were left outside in a red duffel bag, pictured above. (Keeping Cats Homed/Facebook)

She said there are several organizations that help provide medical care and help with cats and other pets, such as Cat Action Team, Spay Aid P.E.I. and the P.E.I. Humane Society.

"There's no need at all to drop off two kittens in a duffle bag on the side of the road in the dead of winter, just reach out," she said.