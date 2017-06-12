P.E.I.'s youth engagement working group hopes the music of Island singer-songwriter Kinley can be used to help talk to teenagers about consent.

Kinley released the video for her song Microphone earlier this month, in which she tells the story of how she was sexually assaulted after her prom 15 years ago. The song earned Kinley a Music P.E.I. award this year.

Kinley won a Music P.E.I. award for Microphone. (Patricia Bourque/Music P.E.I.)

And now the youth engagement working group with the premier's action committee on family violence prevention wants to see the music video used as a classroom resource for Grade 9 students.

"We're hoping that this resource will help teachers engage with their students on topics like consent, healthy relationships, communications, supporting friends," said working group chair Michelle Harris-Genge.

"Also, and very importantly, we're hoping that in addition to teachers using the resource that community groups will use it, and parents will use it in the home. Topics like consent can be awkward for parents — for all of us — and our goal is to create a resource that people are confident to use."

Plans incorporate the video into school curriculum are not yet confirmed, but Harris-Genge said she hopes the resource will be ready to be used in classrooms in the fall.