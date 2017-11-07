If you'd like to pass on your favourite Christmas recipe or baking technique to the next generation, Kinkora Regional High School in P.E.I. is looking for bakers to share their tips with students.

The school will provide all the ingredients.

'Things that we used to enjoy that our grandparents made, we might not necessarily make those things at Christmas anymore.' - Jessica Reeves

"We're hoping to have people come and join us in our kitchen here at the school and help us learn their trade secrets for Christmas baking," said teacher Jessica Reeves.

The students plan to give back to the community with what they learn, Reeves said. They'll sell the treats as part of the school's annual Christmas turkey dinner, and for a seniors tea the school is planning to hold in December.

"We're really trying to reach out to the community and have them share the talents and the gifts that are already in our community," Reeves said.

'Build their skills'

Have a great recipe or technique for making chocolate balls, shortbread cookies or holiday candy? Perfect, said Reeves. She has one volunteer now, and is seeking more to help teach students how to melt chocolate or decorate cookies, "just so they can build their skills and they'll be really confident."

Culinary art students including Clyde Gonzales plan to learn more about Christmas baking this month with the help of local volunteers. (Submitted by Jessica Reeves)

"A lot of those skills are being lost too in our community," Reeves said. "Things that we used to enjoy that our grandparents made, we might not necessarily make those things at Christmas anymore."

Reeves hopes the students will be able to freeze their baking in advance of the school's December events.

Anyone interested in volunteering can call the school at (902) 887-2424.