Kinkora residents are going to be paying a bit more for their sewer services.

The central P.E.I. village is asking its residents to pay 11 per cent more to cover its part of an $800,000 upgrade to the sewer system.

Kinkora Coun. Robert Duffy, head of the sewer utility, says the average household bill will increase by $40 to roughly $400 per year.

"It is unfortunate that this generation is at a time where we're upgrading all the sewer systems, but we're financing it over 20 years," he said.

Provincial, federal governments pitch in

Seventy-five per cent of the $800,000 was provided by the province as well as the federal government's Clean Water and Wastewater Fund.

Duffy said the funding will help complete almost all the upgrades needed on a sewer system built in the mid-1960s.

"When you're dealing with a small population and a big build to upgrade your sewer, it's very fortunate that you can tap into infrastructure funds to complete your project," he added.