Members of the community of Kinkora, P.E.I., are banding together to make the case for an outdoor rink.

The small community of about 300 hasn't had an outdoor rink in several years, so last year resident Janet Payne took it upon herself to make the case to council — although, council ended up committing $25,000 in gas tax money toward a gazebo project instead.

This year, council has heard her request again and she hopes things are different.

"[Council] did say they would reconsider the original $25,000 that they earmarked as long as I could show that there was a really sincere interest from the community," Payne said.

"So that we'd have people who are committed to spending the time flooding the rink, managing it and maintaining it."

Young people help build the case

Shortly after hearing that from council, Payne took to social media and saw an outpouring from people asking for the rink too.

"I realized when you live in a small community one of the greatest resources is the community members that work on projects like this," she said.

Residents of Kinkora are looking into how other communities have built their outdoor rinks in the past to make the case to town council. (Jim Young/Reuters)

"It was something I felt was very important and I had promised my own teenagers I'd pursue but I don't have the time or energy to do it on my own."

With strong support from Kinkora residents, Payne has asked the young people in the community to help by looking at how other outdoor rinks have been made to build a strong, feasible case for council.

'No need to recreate the wheel'

"What I'm so impressed about more than anything is the leadership of the young people who really want to see this happen," she said.

"And I know they'll be using this every night the weather cooperates."

Though she couldn't estimate an exact cost for the rink, she said there's "no need to recreate the wheel."

The community is preparing to ask council for an ice surface to be ready for January, possibly located behind the fire hall with some boards and lights to boot.

Payne said she wants to take the request to the next council meeting on November 20.